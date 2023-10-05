Police shoot man after he stabs Fresno store clerk, uses pepper spray on cops, chief says

Thaddeus Miller, Anthony Galaviz
Fresno police shot a man they said stabbed a store clerk Thursday before becoming aggressive with officers, according to police Chief Paco Balderrama.

A stabbing was reported after midnight when a gas station clerk asked a man to leave the property near Bullard Avenue and Figarden Drive, Balderrama said.

The man, who was described as about 44 and unhoused, stabbed the clerk in the back multiple times, police said. He then left the scene.

Balderrama said officers were able to track the man, who headed north and then east, using a police helicopter. He was approached by police about a block away.

Five officers encountered the man before giving commands to him, police said. The man sprayed at least two officers with pepper spray.

The man then moved aggressively while holding a knife, according to Balderrama, towards officers before two fired an unidentified number of rounds.

One of the officers had about four years with Fresno police while the other had about 11 months, Balderrama said. Both will be placed on administrative leave, which is typical.

“I think the most important thing here is that they were OK,” Balderrama said. “They were not seriously injured.”

The man was determined to be wielding a 4-inch fixed-blade knife, which Balderrama said was illegal. The man was also carrying other knives, he said.

The man was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and into surgery, he said. His exact condition was unclear.

The store clerk was also transported to an area hospital for serious injuries, police said.

The officers were treated for injuries but not transported to the hospital, according to Balderrama.

The incident was caught on police body-worn cameras and a helicopter video, police said.

The shooting marked the fifth officer-involved shooting so far this year, according to archives.

A gas station and church were blocked off Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, while police investigated the scene where a Fresno police officer shot a man.
