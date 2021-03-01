Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Mich., on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
DETROIT (AP) — A man wanted in at least two homicides in Ohio was critically wounded during a shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit Monday morning, authorities said.

Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Chandra Moore, 55, was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. He said police went to the motel after receiving information that Moore, a suspect in at least two homicides in Cincinnati Sunday, was there.

“As he was coming out of the hotel, he observed officers deployed at the location, made his way to a parked vehicle and then he turned and opened fire at our officers,” Craig told reporters. “Multiple officers responded and struck him several times.”

Moore was taken to a hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. Craig said a semi-automatic handgun and two revolvers were recovered from the scene.

Cincinnati police said in a news release that officers following up on a 911 call found a 35-year-old man who had been shot to death and three others who were wounded about 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Officers then went to another location where they found the body of a 28-year-old woman. Police didn’t describe how she was killed.

The release did not name Moore as a suspect in the killings, but Cincinnati Police Lt. Steve Saunders directed The Associated Press to the statement on Twitter in response to inquiries about Moore.

Craig said one of the victims was Moore’s estranged wife, who had been fatally stabbed.

