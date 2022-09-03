Police shoot man suspected of stabbing Macy’s manager

After surviving the mass shooting at her high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Angelina Lazo and her family moved to Buford to get far away from all the violence.

But on Friday, it found her again.

“Moving here was kind of my out to help with the grieving process,” said Lazo. “And coming to work and having to hear the helicopters and seeing the cop cars, brings me back to that day.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just yards away from the shop where she works as a Gwinnett County police officer, a suspect was shot in front of a DSW store.

Police say that just minutes earlier, the suspect smashed through cases in a Macy’s store at the Mall of Georgia, stole jewelry and stabbed a store manager.

Police say the worker suffered life-threatening injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Joe Charnaco and his wife were inside the store when it happened.

“With all the stuff going on, we’re afraid to even go anywhere,” said Charnaco.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jose Reyes Serrato. Police say he’s in stable condition.

After losing 17 of her fellow students, including two of her friends, in the Parkland shooting, Angelina knows all too well that on any day violence can come to any community.

“I would not expect something like that to happen here, but it did. And like I said, it can happen anywhere,” said Lazo.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: