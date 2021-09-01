Police shoot one man; suspect at large in theft of a legislator's truck

Sep. 1—HOMERVILLE — One person was shot by law-enforcement and another suspect is wanted in an incident involving a truck stolen from a state senator.

Around 10:06 a.m. Sunday, Homerville police and the Clinch County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a 911 call about suspicious persons in a vehicle on the Thelma Highway in Homerville, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement said.

The vehicle was stopped on Frank Sessoms Highway with a driver and passenger inside. After officers made contact with the two, the car sped away; in the Cogdell community, the driver rammed a deputy's cruiser, the statement said.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver got out and ran. Officers tried to take the passenger into custody but ran into trouble; he was tased several times but it was ineffectual, the GBI said.

The passenger managed to grab an officer's taser and tased a lawman. The passenger was shot by the Homerville policeman who had been tased, the statement said.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The driver — identified as Samuel Reginald Thornton, 42, of Homerville — is still at large, the GBI said. He was described by Homerville police in a posting to their Facebook page as possibly wearing a black jacket or hoodie and shorts and driving a stolen white truck with the company name "Timberline Reforestation LLC" on the side.

On his own Facebook page, State Sen. Russ Goodman, R-8th District, said the stolen truck, a Ford F-150 extended cab pickup, belongs to him.

Homerville police asked the GBI to investigate.

Anyone with information on the location of Samuel Reginald Thornton or video of the incident is asked to contact the Homerville Police Department (912) 487-5306, Clinch County Sheriff's Office (912) 487-5316, or the GBI Douglas Office (912) 389-4103). Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Upon completion, it will be turned over to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.