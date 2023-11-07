Police shoot person at Ormond Beach park

A person was shot by police Tuesday afternoon at a beachfront park, the Ormond Beach Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened at Andy Romano Beachfront Park at Milsap Road and South Atlantic Avenue.

They said the shooting involved two police officers, neither of whom was injured.

Investigators said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“There is no threat to the community at this time,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Police asked residents to avoid the area to give detectives space to investigate the shooting and time to clear the scene.

See a map of the scene below:

