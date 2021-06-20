Police shoot suspect during pursuit in Kansas City, Kansas; investigation ongoing

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before noon on Sunday.

KCK police, as well as officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were involved in a pursuit which ended with officers shooting a suspect, said KCK police department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand.

It was not immediately clear which agency fired the shot that struck the suspect, whose condition was unknown at the time, Chartrand said. She said one officer from each department was involved.

The suspect was believed to be a man in his 20s.

The shooting call came in around 11:47 a.m. on Sunday and police responded to the Quick Snack at the corner of 18th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.