Police shoot suspect who 'literally kidnapped' officer, tried to drive away in DC

A man reportedly tried to escape a scuffle with police Friday by driving away from the scene while an officer was inside his vehicle, police say.

Police responded to the 500 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest at around 4:45 pm, where they encountered a male suspect, identified as Natango Robinson, 35, who had a handgun, according to a police press release. The suspect allegedly attempted to flee police with an officer inside his vehicle.

"The officer was in the rear seat of the vehicle pleading with the person to, 'please stop, please stop, please stop.' The person did not stop the vehicle," DC Police Chief Robert Contee said Friday. "The officer was actually, literally kidnapped, if you will, in the back seat of the vehicle while this guy is driving down two or three blocks from the initial point of the stop."

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after the intense incident injured several officers.

BLOODY WEEKEND IN CHICAGO SEES 25 SHOT, THREE DEAD: POLICE

Robinson was reportedly chasing another male at the scene when officers arrived. As officers attempted to subdue Robinson, a struggle broke out and he began to flee.

Robinson then began to drive away in a vehicle as officers continued in pursuit. One officer was inside the vehicle as it drove away, while two other officers were thrown to the ground as the vehicle sped off, the release says.

The suspect reportedly did not comply when the officer, who was still inside the vehicle, demanded he pull over. The officer shot Robinson and then exited the vehicle. Robinson continued to flee in the vehicle even after being shot.

The two officers that were thrown to the ground were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Robinson has been charged with "Felony Assault on a Police Officer While Armed, Kidnapping While Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Obey, and Reckless Driving," according to the press release.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, DC, Police, District of Columbia

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Police shoot suspect who 'literally kidnapped' officer, tried to drive away in DC