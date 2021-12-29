Police shoot suspect who ran toward bystander with a gun, OPD says

The Orlando Police Department says they shot an armed suspect running toward an innocent bystander with a gun.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning just before 1 a.m., according to a press release from OPD.

Police say they were responding to multiple calls about a suspicious man acting erratically and possibly shooting a gun on the 1300 block of S. Hiawassee.

When an officer arrived on the scene, OPD said the suspect ran toward a car with an innocent bystander inside of it.

An officer tried to apprehend the man before he shot him, according to the press release.

Officials took the suspect to the hospital, where he’s listed as critical but stable, according to the press release.

FDLE is investigating the shooting.

The five officers involved in the shooting are on temporary paid leave.