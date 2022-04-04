Police shoot suspect who took hostage after double homicide in Southern Indiana

A man shot by police is in custody after allegedly killing two people at a gas station and taking a woman hostage from a restaurant in New Albany, Indiana, Monday morning.

New Albany police responded to a shooting just after 10 a.m. at the Circle K on Grantline Road. A man and woman were found shot to death, according to police.

Officers, assisted by the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, chased down a red SUV seen leaving the scene until the suspect abandoned the vehicle in the Kamer Miller Road area after it had become damaged.

The man ran into a nearby restaurant, The Onion, and abducted an unrelated woman, forcing her into another vehicle.

The man then "took aggressive action toward officers," who shot him.

The hostage was not seriously injured, police said, and the man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

"After an initial review of the incident, it appears all officers at the scene of the officer-involved shooting followed policy and acted appropriately," New Albany Chief Todd Bailey stated in the release.

The name of the suspect was not released. There were no additional details made available, and authorities said no additional statements would be immediately released.

The Indiana State Police, Floyd County Sheriff and Clark County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

