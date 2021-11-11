Police shoot and kill man during Belt Parkway confrontation in Brooklyn

Officers shot and killed a man armed with a pellet gun Thursday after he crashed into an NYPD vehicle during a confrontation on the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, police sources said.

According to preliminary information, cops pulled the suspect over on the eastbound side of the Parkway near the Cropsey Ave. exit in Coney Island just after 3 p.m., sources said. The officers were responding to a 911 call about a reckless driver, the sources said.

The suspect apparently rear-ended an NYPD vehicle, and one of the officers broadcast a call for assistance over her police radio, then gave chase.

She and another officer in another vehicle boxed the suspect in, and he bailed out, pellet gun in hand, sources said.

The officer whose car was struck opened fire, striking the man in the leg.

Medics took him to NYU Langone Hospital, but the bullet severed an artery, and the man lost too much blood to survive, sources said.

The officer wasn’t wounded, sources said, though she was taken to Maimonides Hospital.

With Kerry Burke