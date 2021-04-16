Police: Shooter was former employee of FedEx

Authorities say police seized a gun last year from the suspected shooter at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, killing eight. Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt also confirmed the gunman’s identity as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, a former employee. (April 16)

Video Transcript

CRAIG MCCARTT: This individual has since been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Hole. FedEx officials have confirmed that Mr. Hole was a former employee at the facility and he was last employed in 2020.

The only thing that I can tell you is he was found in a couple of police reports. That's all that we have. One of those is from last year. And one was from, I believe, 2013 possibly.

I honestly don't have a lot of information on that report. I know a gun was seized in the one from last year. But that's all the information that I have on those right now.

So we've recently identified him. So now the work really begins trying to establish some of that and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this. But we don't have that right now.

Recommended Stories

  • Indiana sports community reacts on Twitter after mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

    A gunman killed at least eight people and injured others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late on Thursday night.

  • After Visiting Pluto, NASA's New Horizons Spacecraft Reaches Another Cosmic Milestone

    It's farther than ever from the safe harbor of Earth

  • Chicago Police Union Head Says Shooting of 13-Year-Old ‘100 Percent Justified’

    The head of Chicago’s police union backed the officer involved in the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, in an interview on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday. Police released security and body camera footage of the incident in Chicago‘s Little Village, sparking calls for protests. During the incident, officers responded to a shots-fired call, and officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alleyway in the neighborhood. Footage appears to show Toledo placing a gun behind a fence, then turning towards Stillman and putting his hands in the air. Chicago Police Union president John Catanzara told host Chris Cuomo that Stillman’s actions were “justified” given the circumstances of the shooting. “Time-lapse photo shows that that officer had eight-tenths of a second to determine if that weapon was still in [Toledo’s] hand or not, period. There’s no way a rational person can say they can process that and their muscle reaction would be less than one second,” Catanzara said. “I started my dissertation by saying it is 100 percent justified. That officer’s actions were actually heroic,” he said later. “There’s a very good reason he only shot once. Like I said, he could have been shot multiple times but the officer assessed in a split second. Unfortunately, he already committed to the first shot, justifiably so.” John Catanzara, president of the Chicago Police Union, defends the actions of the officer who fatally shot of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. https://t.co/681ELa7SF0 pic.twitter.com/BUuECFsijW — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 16, 2021 After firing the first shot, Stillman ceased fire and gave first aid to Toledo along with other officers, however Toledo was subsequently declared dead at the scene. Catanzara said he could not immediately confirm whether the gun Toledo allegedly placed behind the fence was involved in the shooting which prompted a police response. Adeena Weiss Ortiz, an attorney for Toledo’s family, emphasized that Toledo did not have a gun in his hand when Stillman shot him. “If he had a gun, he tossed it….The officer said, ‘show me your hands,’ [and Toledo] complied,” she said. The officer “is trained to not shoot somebody unarmed. He is trained to look, he is trained not to panic.” Toledo’s family and city officials released a joint statement calling for “peaceful” responses to the shooting. “We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” the statement said. “We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully.”

  • FedEx worker: 'Just a normal day' turned deadly

    The shooting that left eight dead and several wounded at an Indianapolis FedEx facility shocked FedEx workers and the entire city.&nbsp;(April 16)

  • Fatal police violence may be linked to preterm births in neighborhoods nearby

    A demonstration in New York City in June 2020 denounces systemic racism and the police killings of African Americans. Scott Heins via Getty ImagesBuilding on generations of work by activists and organizers, there is currently a national reckoning with the impacts of police violence on Black communities underway in the United States. It’s well established that killings, injuries and intense surveillance by police can traumatize not only the direct victims, but their communities. But little research has been done to assess whether police violence has spillover effects on other facets of human health. I am an epidemiologist who studies how the social and physical environment shapes maternal and infant health, and my research team and I wanted to investigate whether witnessing the police killing someone – or even living nearby or hearing about it afterward – could affect the outcome of a healthy pregnancy. Our latest research suggests the answer is yes. Our new study, published in March in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, found that Californians who were pregnant when fatal police violence occurred in their neighborhoods saw increases in preterm birth. For Black mothers, the associations were particularly high: When police killed a Black person in the neighborhood, the hazard of delivering early increased by 35% or 81%, depending on the data source. Previous studies show stressful or traumatic events of any kind during pregnancy can be linked to increased risk for preterm birth. Because Black people are disproportionately victimized by police violence, and because there are stark racial and ethnic inequities in preterm births, we anticipated that exposure to fatal police violence during pregnancy might also influence preterm birth risk. Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant death. Tom Grill/JGI via Getty Images Examining the data Our study used California birth records to estimate pregnancy duration for the almost 4 million births statewide from 2007 to 2015. We then looked at anyone who was pregnant when a police killing occurred in their neighborhood, and compared them to their neighbors who were not exposed during their pregnancies. There is no single comprehensive source of data on police killings. We therefore used two sources of information about fatal police violence: California death records and the Fatal Encounters database, a compilation of Americans killed during police interactions. A protester and a police officer during a protest in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images We observed that when people were exposed to fatal police violence sometime during their pregnancies, there was a small increase in the hazard of delivering prematurely. Using the California death records, there was a 5% increased hazard of the baby being born between 34 and 36 weeks of gestation. There was a 3% increased hazard using the Fatal Encounters database. We didn’t observe associations between exposures to police violence and delivery even earlier, between 20 and 33 weeks of gestation. Among Black women, we found that exposure to fatal police violence, especially when the victim was also Black, had an even stronger impact. When police killed a Black person in her own neighborhood, a Black mother’s hazard of delivering her child between weeks 32 and 33 increased 81% with the California death records. With the Fatal Encounters data, the hazard increased by 35%. These findings are critical for a number of reasons. Preterm birth is the leading cause of infant death and may also carry implications for a child’s short- and long-term health. Mothers of preterm children may experience adverse mental health outcomes like increased anxiety and fatigue and use postnatal services less. The cost of preterm birth is staggering, an estimated US$25.2 billion per year – about $65,000 per birth – with a substantial portion of that paid by Medicaid. For families, preterm birth can present additional financial hardships, including increased transportation costs for additional medical appointments and delayed return to work or missed work for employed parents. The American Public Health Association provides detailed guidance on addressing police violence to improve health and health equity. This policy statement from public health researchers builds on work from community organizers and indicates what’s needed most is a shift in how government resources are allocated. It suggests that moving those resources away from criminalizing and policing marginalized communities to investing in their health, safety and well-being – through housing, food security, and quality health care and education systems – is the route to real change. [More than 104,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Dana Goin, University of California, San Francisco. Read more:Decades of failed reforms allow continued police brutality and racismSmartphone witnessing becomes synonymous with Black patriotism after George Floyd’s death This study was supported by NIH grant 35 DP2HD080350; the University of California Firearm Violence Research Center; the University of California, Berkeley Committee on Research; and the Cheri Pies Dissertation Award.

  • ‘A bobcat attacked my wife!’ Security camera captures wild encounter in North Carolina

    The 46-second clip has been viewed millions of times online.

  • San Antonio officer kills two after driver opens fire at traffic stop, police say

    "He's very, very lucky to be alive at that close range," the police chief says of the officer.

  • Police look for motive after Indianapolis shooting

    INDIANAPOLIS METROPOLITAN POLICE DEPARTMENT CHIEF RANDAL TAYLOR: "We've all been shaken by this heinous act."Authorities in Indianapolis said on Friday that it was still too early to know what motivated a gunman who killed eight employees at a FedEx facility and wounded several others before taking his own life. IMPD DEPUTY CHIEF CRAIG MCCARTT: "You know, I can really tell you very little..."Craig McCartt, the Indianapolis police department's deputy chief, told a news briefing that the shooting, which lasted only a couple of minutes, was already over by the time police responded to the scene.MCCARTT: "There was no confrontation with anyone that was there. There was no disturbance. There was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting. And that began in the parking lot and then he did go into the facility for a brief period of time."Officers found the suspect dead inside the facility of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, along with four victims. The other four victims were outside the building. INDIANAPOLIS MAYOR JOE HOGSETT: "...tragedies like this continue to occur."Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett noted that the shooting late Thursday night was not only the latest in a spate of mass shootings across the United States but the third in his city alone so far this year.In a statement, President Joe Biden called on Congress to address what he called an "epidemic" of gun violence by enacting gun safety measures, an appeal echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris...HARRIS: "...this violence must end."... and White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.PSAKI: "The Senate should take up and pass the three bills strengthening background checks that passed the House with bipartisan majorities and have the overwhelming support of the American people."Friday marked the 14th anniversary of the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history at Virginia Tech, which saw 32 people killed. The shooting at the FedEx facility also follows more recent rampages at three day spas in the Atlanta area that left eight dead and one at a Colorado grocery store that killed 10.

  • Body discovered in Emmett believed to be that of 8-year-old Idaho girl. Suspect arrested

    Authorities say her two older siblings are not in danger.

  • How to spot and correctly identify North Carolina’s six venomous snakes

    It’s snake season, but most snakes we encounter are harmless to people. But be careful of these six.

  • Analysis: Not-so-happy Harvick going through 2021 rough patch

    Kevin Harvick could very well be turning into not-so-happy Harvick any time now. The 2021 season hasn‘t been all too kind to the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, who accomplished a series-best nine victories in 2020. Through eight races, Harvick has yet to reach Victory Lane, which is fine considering there have […]

  • Honduran woman exits Utah church after 3 years in sanctuary

    After over three years living in a Salt Lake City church to avoid being deported, Honduran immigrant Vicky Chavez stepped outside Thursday with tears in her eyes as church congregants and friends cheered, celebrating her newfound freedom. Chavez and her two young daughters took sanctuary in First Unitarian Church in January 2018 after she said she fled an abusive boyfriend in Honduras and sought asylum in the United States but was denied. Chavez entered the United States illegally in June 2014 and was ordered deported by a federal immigration judge in December 2016.

  • Red Tide found on Sarasota coast, warning issued

    Elevated levels of Red Tide have been found along the beaches of Sarasota County and warning signs went up Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said. Beach water samples from earlier this week revealed a “medium-range” presence of Red Tide at Siesta Key and the Health Department in Sarasota said there have been “reports of respiratory irritation” from some people. The ...

  • Anderson Cooper's Baby Boy Had a Playdate With Andy Cohen's Son—and Things Took a Disastrous Turn

    During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anderson Cooper told the story of the time his baby's playdate with Andy Cohen's son went up in smoke.

  • Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Her Birthday in the Boldest Peek-a-Boo Cutout Dress

    The model rang in her birthday in standout fashion this week.

  • As America embraces early voting, GOP hurries to restrict it

    Nearly seven of every 10 voters cast their ballots before Election Day in 2020. The GOP's campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what have quickly become popular and proven methods of casting ballots. In just Georgia and Iowa, states where sweeping new voting restrictions already have been signed into law, more than 5 million voters used absentee or early in-person voting last fall.

  • Citigroup to exit consumer banking in 13 markets

    The US banking group will shut down its retail operations in countries including China and India.

  • Top Chef 's Chef Kwame Onwuachi Dishes on Cooking for the Obamas, Oprah and Beyoncé & JAY-Z

    From a red-velvet crepe cake using beets to Afro-Caribbean cuisine and delicacies based out of Houston and Brooklyn, Kwame Onwuachi tells PEOPLE, "I'm client-based, at the end of the day"

  • Packers draft preview: Quarterback position looks set, right?

    Previewing the quarterback position for the Green Bay Packers entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Anne Heche addresses gossip columnist who criticized her sexuality 20 years ago

    Heche opened up about her coming out experience, which she says was partially inspired by her father's death from AIDS in 1983.