Police say shooter who killed 6 in a Virginia Walmart was an employee

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake, Va., Police Chief Mark Solesky said a man who killed six people before killing himself at a Walmart on Tuesday night was an employee at the store.

Video Transcript

MARK SOLESKY: While our investigation continues, we can tell you the following-- six victims have died, four victims are in area hospitals with conditions unknown at this time, and the suspect is dead from what we believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Chesapeake police SWAT team executed a search warrant at the suspect's residence and with the help of the Virginia State Police, we cleared the house. We have reason to believe that there's no risk to the public at this time.

Again, while this investigation is ongoing, I'll go ahead and take a few questions now.

- Can you reveal the identity of the shooter? Can you tell us?

MARK SOLESKY: We cannot tell you the identity of the shooter because his next of kin has not been notified.

- Yes, sir, over here.

- There have been a lot of reports that the [AUDIO OUT] was an employee of a Walmart. Can you confirm that?

MARK SOLESKY: Yes. We can confirm that.

- I'm sorry. I didn't hear that, sir. I didn't hear what he said.

MARK SOLESKY: He wanted to know was the shooter an employee of Walmart and we were able to confirm that.