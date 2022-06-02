Police: Shooter ran through Miami Valley Hospital, pointed gun at others

Jun. 2—A Montgomery County Jail inmate who shot and killed an armed security guard at Miami Valley Hospital on Wednesday ran through the hallway and pointed a gun at others before exiting to the parking lot, Dayton police said Thursday.

A large struggle took place in a private emergency department room where the inmate was receiving treatment while detoxing prior to the shooting, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said. Officials said the inmate took the security guard's pistol and shot him.

The security guard had multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands from fighting back, Johns said. He was shot once in the back of the neck.

Johns identified the security guard as 78-year-old Darrell Holderman, of Carlisle, and the inmate as 30-year-old Brian Booth, of Miamisburg.

Booth fatally shot himself in the parking lot, police said.

A nurse confirmed Booth was handcuffed in the room approximately half an hour before the shooting, Johns said. Police found a handcuff on the bedrail and leg shackles on the floor with a key in them.

Johns said as a general rule inmates are handcuffed at the hospital but sometimes that changes due to medical procedures. He said Thursday that police are still going through all the medical records, but it's his understanding that at the time of the incident there was no procedure taking place.

"I don't know if we'll ever really know if he was handcuffed when this all happened," Johns said.

No surveillance footage exists from inside the private room because no cameras are inside treatment areas. Investigators reviewed video from the hallways and emergency room waiting area.

"It was alarming to watch," Johns said. "This is definitely a tragedy, but it could have been so much more worse. This man was running through the hallway pointing a gun at people. People were ducking for cover."

"It appears from the video he was trying to find his way out of there, and he's pointing a gun at people until he actually finds the exit and comes out right there where you walk into the emergency room waiting area, and there are police officers there from Miami Valley, there are civilian people, there are workers, and he's pointing a gun at everyone," Johns said.

Holderman worked for Merchants Security, which contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security when inmates are admitted to hospitals.

"It's with a heavy heart that Merchants Security must share that we have lost one of our dearest and most dedicated officers today," Merchants Security Service said in a Facebook post late Wednesday. "Our hearts are broken for our friend and coworker and his family. We appreciate all the outpouring of love and support we have received but will have to keep all important details private until all investigations are completed. Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult situation."

Holderman was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Johns said, who was a "go-to" guard for Merchants.

"He works a lot to support his family, and he was used a lot for security like this," Johns said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has contracted with Merchants Security and other local security firms to guard inmates admitted to hospitals for more than 21 years, said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. He said Wednesday's critical incident was the only one involving an inmate with security at the hospital.

Streck said armed security guards do have to go through training with the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

He's ordered deputy sheriffs to stay with any inmates admitted to the hospital until the investigation is completed. The sheriff's office uses deputy sheriffs and private security to guard inmates at the hospital, depending on the threat level.

"Not all of our inmates who are at hospitals are there with private security," Streck said. "Very often deputy sheriffs are with them depending on their classification, past crimes and behavior."

Booth was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Sunday on a probation violation. He was previously booked for minor drug-related or traffic offenses, Streck said.

"There is nothing in this individual's past that led anyone to believe that such a horrific incident would occur," he said.