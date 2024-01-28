Police shooting on I-5, avoid area

(FOX40.COM) –Parts of Interstate 5 are closed because of a shooting that involved police officers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near southbound on Interstate 5 (I-5) at Lathrop Road around 3:30 p.m. The road, which is “completely closed,” should be avoided, officials say. No estimated time of reopening has been released.

Additional details will become available as information is released.



