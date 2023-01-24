Police shooting along Fairview Avenue near Meridian city line involves Boise officer

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Boise and Meridian police departments have responded with multiple units to a police shooting at Fairview Avenue and Records Way, which is just west of the Boise-Meridian city line.

The Boise Police Department tweeted at 5:24 p.m. that officers were “on scene of an officer involved shooting. ... Drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

The Fairview and Records intersection leads into the Meridian Crossroads mall, which features several restaurants in the parking lot along Fairview.

The tweet came about 30 minutes after Boise police dispatch confirmed that an “incident” had taken place involving Boise officers. Kelsey Johnson, Meridian police spokesperson, also told the Idaho Statesman that the incident involved Boise officers.