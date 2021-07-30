Police say shooting along U.S. 31 was gang-related

Jul. 29—Muskegon Township police are investigating a homicide after they responded to a car crash on northbound U.S. 31 and found the driver with a gunshot wound.

Police say they responded to the crash alongside the highway in the Muskegon River flats area shortly before noon Wednesday. The vehicle had left the roadway and was in the swamp.

Responding officers located the driver with a single gunshot wound.

Police announced Thursday that they do not believe the shooting to be a random act or a road-rage incident. The investigation has led police to believe the shooting was gang-related.

"Investigators wanted this information released to let the public know they are not in any danger while traveling our community roadways," the Muskegon Township Police Department said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say witnesses recall a silver or gray Jeep driving alongside the victim's vehicle and that several gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231-777-1666, or call 911 or Silent Observer.