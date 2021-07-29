Police say shooting along US 31 was gang-related

Jul. 29—Muskegon Township police are investigating a homicide after they responded to a car crash on northbound US-31 and found the driver with a gunshot wound.

Police say they responded to US-31 in the Muskegon River flats just before noon Wednesday for an accident. The vehicle had left the roadway and was in the swamp. Responding officers located the driver with a single gunshot wound.

Police announced Thursday they do not believe the shooting to be a random act or a road rage incident. Investigation has led police to believe the shooting was gang-related.

"Investigators wanted this information released to let the public know they are not in any danger while travelling our community roadways," a statement from the department reads.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say witnesses recall a silver or gray Jeep driving alongside the victim's vehicle and that several gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Township Police Department at 231-777-1666, 911 or Silent Observer.