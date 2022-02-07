Police shooting of Amir Locke prompts calls to ban no-knock warrants

NextShark

A 22-year-old Asian man in California is voicing his frustration after a gas station cashier told him to “go back to China,” leading a police officer to purportedly blame him for escalating their encounter. The incident, which was partly caught on video, allegedly occurred at the Arco gas station at 631 North Garfield Ave. in Monterey Park around 5 p.m. on Jan. 28. The man, who asked to not be identified, told NextShark, “I just came in and asked for gas, then the cashier started to yell, ‘Go back to China,’ and denied me service,” he claimed.