Police shooting of Amir Locke sparks debate over "no knock" warrants; mayor issues moratorium

Protests continued in Minneapolis over the weekend following the police shooting of 22-year-old Amir Locke. The city is outraged over the use of a "no knock" warrant, blaming its use on Locke's death. Jericka Duncan reports.

