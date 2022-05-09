Police say shooting at Arlington apartments that hospitalized 3 teens wasn’t random

Three teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting at an Arlington apartment complex on Saturday, and police were continuing to investigate on Monday.

At about 10 p.m., Arlington police officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Silverbrook Lane.

At the scene, officers found three teens — an 18-year-old male, a juvenile male and a juvenile female — with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Tim Ciesco said.

All three of the victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

Based on witness statements, police believe a large group was hanging out in the parking lot when a car pulled up and someone inside began firing, Ciesco said. The suspects’ vehicle then drove off from the scene.

Police do not believe this was a random incident.

No arrests have been as of Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify the shooter, Ciesco said.