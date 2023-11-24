Police say shooting on Beach Boulevard

A shooting in the Windy Hill neighborhood was reported by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of 11400 Beach Boulevard.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene where police will hold a briefing for more details.

This is the fifth shooting in the last 24 hours in Jacksonville.

When more information is released this story will be updated.

