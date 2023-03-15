Police shooting closes University Drive in Mesa

Mesa Police Department

A police shooting Wednesday morning in Mesa has led to the closure of part of a major street.

Traffic on West University Drive from Alma School Road to Longmore Street was shut down due to a police shooting, authorities said in a series of tweets around 8:30 a.m.

No information was provided on whether anyone was injured in the shooting or what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police shooting shuts down traffic on Mesa street