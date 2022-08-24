Police shooting of Dante Kittrell ruled justified; no criminal charges to be filed

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday announced there will be no criminal charges filed in connection to the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell at the hands of South Bend police officers last month.

Kittrell's death has been ruled a "justifiable homicide" under Indiana law because the officers who shot Kittrell "believed that their lives and those of their fellow officers were in danger from Mr. Kittrell pointing what they believed to be a handgun at them," a press release said.

The standoff between Kittrell and South Bend police began in the late morning of July 29 at a field near Coquillard Elementary School. After approximately 40 minutes, a SWAT vehicle drove onto the scene and Kittrell can be seen apparently raising his hand while holding a gun.

The investigation found the object officers believed to be a handgun was a "highly detailed replica" of a Glock handgun.

"The Prosecutor’s Office found no evidence that the officers knew or could have known that the apparent firearm that Mr. Kittrell pointed at the police was not a real handgun," the release states.

Kittrell was shot three times, the investigation concluded and died of gunshot wounds.

Kittrell's death has sparked community outcry over the South Bend Police Department's response to the incident, as well as proposals to change the way local law enforcement agencies respond to mental health crises. A lawyer representing the Kittrell family recently called for the FBI to investigate the shooting, and protestors have demonstrated outside of South Bend Mayor James Mueller's home in recent days.

Mueller and South Bend police officials have scheduled a press conference for later Wednesday afternoon and have said they will release relevant body camera footage of the shooting immediately afterward.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Police shooting of Dante Kittrell ruled justified; no criminal charges