'The scariest situation': One dead, another injured after shooting at Ohio Walmart

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized after a shooting at the Walmart in Fairfield Township Thursday evening, according to Fairfield Township police.

The shooting happened at the Walmart located at 3201 Princeton Road around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect was attempting to steal items from the store. As the suspect attempted to shoplift, some employees and customers tried to stop him and block his exit.

Fairfield Township Police Capt. Doug Lanier said two of the individuals who tried to stop the suspect were shot.

“These people were here on a normal day shopping. This stemmed from a theft. And it just evolved from there," Lanier.

One witness who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told The Enquirer it was a frightening situation.

"It was the scariest situation I've ever been in and I am thankful I am home tonight and pray for the people who didn't make it home to their families," the witness said.

One of the victims was taken to UC Health West Chester for treatment. Police believe he is in critical condition.

The other individual died at the scene, police said. Witnesses said the deceased individual was a greeter at the Walmart, but police said they cannot confirm any details as of Wednesday night.

"It’s a very tragic incident. I can’t even begin to fathom or speak for the people that were working here. Or shopping here when this occurred," Lanier said.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothing and a red shirt. He was also wearing a mask.

After the shooting, the suspect drove off from the scene. Police said his vehicle was located moments later by police with a passenger still inside.

Police are questioning that passenger. The suspect was not in the vehicle and is still at large.

The Fairfield Township Police Department, Butler County deputies and officials with the city of Hamilton responded to the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

