Police shooting of family dog in Lorain, Ohio, has residents crying foul

Multiple residents have taken to social media and the streets to protest the shooting of a family dog in Lorain by a police officer.

Tammie and Mellenie Kerns told reporters from News Channel 5 Cleveland, a Beacon Journal partner, that the family’s four Labrador retrievers ran out the front door of their Oberlin Avenue house when the mother and daughter tried to leave to run an errand shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. As they attempted to bring the dogs back inside, they said an officer pulled over.

Mellenie Kerns said that their 3-year-old yellow lab, Dixie, had run into the street when the officer got out of his cruiser, according to information from News Channel 5. She said that one gunshot hit Dixie in the lower back, and that the officer fired two more shots, killing the dog.

According to a media statement released by the Lorain Police Department, the incident is being investigated by the department's Office of Professional Standards, as well as outside consultants.

"We know the public wants to know more about what happened," stated Capt. Michael Failing, acting chief of police, in a Wednesday media release. "We will provide that information as soon as we know more. At this time, the department must reserve comment until such time that the current investigation is completed."

Lorain police could not be reached this afternoon for updates.

Meanwhile, there is an online petition demanding the removal of the officer who shot the dog. As of Friday afternoon, more than 15,000 have signed.

Also on Friday morning, residents staged a rally at the Lorain Municipal Court.

