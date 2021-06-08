Police: Shooting near East 52nd Street, Euclid Avenue killed one, injured another

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, Kansas City Police Department Capt. Leslie Foreman said.

Police found one victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. The person had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital but died about three hours later.

The other person who was shot had critical injuries, Foreman said, and showed up at the hospital.

Kansas City police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

