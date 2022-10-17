Police: Shooting investigation underway in Cobb County, SWAT on the scene
Marietta Police are on scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening.
Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around 5:09 p.m. after reports of someone being shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Shortly after, SWAT was called to the scene to assist if needed.
“When our SWAT team travels to a scene like this they bring their armored ambulance “Hercules.” SWAT is only here staged…there is no known immediate threat to the public at this time,” Marietta Police said in a statement.
Police are asking commuters to avoid the area at this time.
