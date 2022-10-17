Police: Shooting investigation underway in Cobb County, SWAT on the scene

Marietta Police are on scene near Massachusetts Ave. after a shooting that occurred early Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police told Channel 2 Action News, police arrived to the area of Carolina Rd. and Massachusetts Ave. around 5:09 p.m. after reports of someone being shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Shortly after, SWAT was called to the scene to assist if needed.

“When our SWAT team travels to a scene like this they bring their armored ambulance “Hercules.” SWAT is only here staged…there is no known immediate threat to the public at this time,” Marietta Police said in a statement.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this evening on Massachusetts Ave. SWAT called to assist IF needed. Area is closed to all traffic while investigation takes place. pic.twitter.com/xLCLjWSIfF — Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) October 16, 2022

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are asking commuters to avoid the area at this time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: