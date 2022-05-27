Jacksonville police exchange gunfire during pursuit of felon, arrest him after use of Taser

Multiple bullet holes in the windshield and hood of a Jacksonville police cruiser show how close the officer was to being struck Thursday during a shootout with a suspect on Golfair Boulevard.

A 30-year-old felon was arrested after trading shots with pursuing police during a chase Thursday afternoon on Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Demetrick Shauntell Manning had been released from prison a few months ago after serving sentences for armed robbery and more,

The chase began with a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Golfair for a car with improper window tint about 5 p.m., then the passenger jumped out "waving his arms wildly" before running away, Chief T.K. Waters said. Another officer ran after Manning as he fled through backyards before a third in a police car began driving after the fleeing man.

"When he turned around and started approaching the suspect, the suspect turned and opened fire 10 times on our police officer's vehicle, striking the hood coming very close to our officer. The officer returned fire," Waters said.

After the gunfire, the suspect stopped and sat on a curb but acted oddly as the pursuing officer tried to get him to drop the gun, the chief said. Told to drop it again, he did and stood up. But as more officers ordered him to move away from it, he "acted as if he wanted to, but did not."

Repeated orders to move away from the gun resulted in one step, then he went back toward the weapon, Waters said.

"Officers distracted him, de-escalated and used their conductive energy weapon to take him into custody," Waters said.

The Sheriff's Office's initial social media alert was widely misinterpreted by media that the suspect suffered a bullet wound as opposed to being struck by a Taser.

Manning was hospitalized for observation. He faces charges of attempted murder of a police officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, Waters said. He also has outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated fleeing and violation of probation.

This handgun was used against an officer and confiscated at Thursday's shooting scene on Golfair Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Manning has an extensive Jacksonville arrest record dating back to 2010 and was released Jan. 17 after a six-year prison sentence for carjacking, kidnapping, auto theft, armed robbery and dealing in stolen property, according to Florida Department of Corrections records.

No officers were injured, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Taser used after exchange of gunfire with Jacksonville police, suspect