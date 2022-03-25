Police say shooting that killed boy, 10, in Akron's North Hill area appears to be accident

Members of the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiners Office in the North Hill neighborhood of Akron Thursday evening.

Akron police continue to investigate the shooting death of a young boy found in a home Thursday afternoon in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

Police said preliminary findings suggest the 10-year-old boy was accidentally shot when juveniles found an unsecured firearm belonging to an adult living in the home. Police recovered the handgun.

"The incident appears to be the result of an unintentional discharge stemming from at least one other child's mishandling of a firearm," Akron police said Friday.

The boy did not live in the home in the 100 block of Dayton Place but was a frequent visitor there, police said.

The boy was in the fourth grade at Harris Jackson Community Learning Center.

While the death appears to be from an unintentional discharge of a gun, the circumstances are still being investigated, Akron police said. The boy was found in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:36 p.m.

Officers responded to the residence just before 5 p.m. for what was initially considered an unknown problem, according to a news release sent Thursday.

Once inside, police said they found the boy dead from an apparent gunshot.

A preliminary examination shows the boy apparently died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner's office and Akron police.

No one other than the boy was found in the home when police arrived. At least three other juveniles were seen leaving the home prior to police arriving. The home is in a primarily residential area south of East Tallmadge Avenue and east of North Main Street.

The boy's name has not been released and an autopsy is planned for Friday. His name was being withheld pending positive identification and notification of family.

The juveniles and adult gun owner are part of the Bhutanese-Nepali community in North Hill, police said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and investigators from the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

Detectives located and questioned multiple subjects, including the juveniles who were reportedly at the home.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

