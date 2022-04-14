Police shooting at Larimer County landfill injures assault suspect; landfill closed

A person was injured after being shot at by law enforcement while deputies tried to arrest them at the Larimer County Landfill Thursday afternoon.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to arrest the unidentified person — who they suspect in an assault and domestic violence case — at the Larimer County Landfill, 5887 S. Taft Hill Road, shortly before 2 p.m., the sheriff's office said on social media.

Deputies fired at and injured the person, who was transported to the hospital. The sheriff's office did not specify how many deputies fired their weapons, just that multiple shots were fired.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the incident.

The landfill remained closed as of 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

How CIRT works

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multiagency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

