Police: Shooting leaves man dead, woman injured

Nov. 4—Glynn County police are seeking a suspect in a late Wednesday night shooting that left a man dead and a woman wounded.

According to an initial police report, a woman who was driving a silver four-door sedan passed a patrol officer near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive at about 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in an attempt to get the officer's attention. The woman stopped in front of the patrol car, exited the vehicle and "started waving her hands" at the officer, the report said.

A man in the vehicle had suffered a gunshot, according to the report. The woman also had been shot.

The officer said the woman "started screaming the passenger has been shot," the report said. The officer rendered medical assistance to the woman until a county fire-rescue crew arrived, the report said.

The man died at the scene, police said.

The woman was transported by county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital.

The report indicates the woman was able to name a possible suspect in the shooting before she was transported. Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the county police department's major crimes division at 912-554-7802, 912-554-7845, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.