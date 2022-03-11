A police shooting in Miami-Dade has shut down a major street, officials say

A shooting involving a police officer on Friday morning has shut down a stretch of Northwest 186th Street.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting happened at Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue in front of a shopping center with a Denny’s, Taco Bell and a Planet Fitness. The area is near Country Village Park and the Country Club of Miami.

The department did not immediately say whether the officer shot anyone or was injured, but they called it a “police-involved shooting.”

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to the scene of a police-involved shooting at NW 186 Street and 67 Avenue. Please avoid the area due to the increase police presence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/LRQdsXemDB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 11, 2022

Helicopter video taken by WSVN shows a motorcycle on the ground, on its side, near an entrance to the shopping center, and a car against a pillar in front of Denny’s.

One person was shot, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says one person has been taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

“Please avoid the area due to the increase police presence,” police said.

No other information was immediately available.

