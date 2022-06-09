Police: Shooting in Mount Washington leaves one person dead

A person was killed in a shooting in Mount Washington early Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened at the 6300 block of Beechmont Avenue, officials said. It was first reported by police around 3:45 a.m.

Police later said that one victim, who hasn't been identified, was dead at the scene.

Officials said the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the incident.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mount Washington: Shooting leaves one person dead