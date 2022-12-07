Police: Shooting near schools sends one to the hospital

Dec. 7—Norman police are working a possible barricade situation following a shooting Wednesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

"It is an active, contained situation," spokesperson Meghan Jackson told The Transcript.

Jackson would not confirm whether a suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside a residence.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of West Brooks Street about 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, officers located one victim who was conscious and transported to a local hospital for medical care," Jackson said in a text message. "The incident is contained and remains under investigation."

Police secured perimeters around Whittier and Alcott middle schools "out of abundance of caution," Norman Public Schools told families in an email.

About 30 minutes later, the district reported police had "resolved the issue in a nearby residential area and has lifted its secure perimeter ... ."

This is a developing story.