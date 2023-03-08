Police shooting near Timberline High School in Boise. No ongoing threat, officials say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Boise Police Department said Wednesday morning that there was an officer-involved shooting near Timberline High School and asked residents to avoid the intersection near Boise Avenue and Apple Street.

The department sent a tweet out about the shooting at 11:06 a.m., stating that there was no ongoing threat.

Police activity near E. Boise Ave and S. Apple St. An Officer Involved Shooting investigation is underway and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 8, 2023

The intersection is next to Timberline High School, but police confirmed that school operations were continuing as normal and the scene was secure. An email from the Boise School District to parents of Timberline High School and White Pine Elementary students said police notified the district that the shooting occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m., and students were “kept safe as school operations continued.”

White Pine is located behind Timberline on Linden Street, separated only by a baseball field.

The shooting occurred at the southeast corner of Boise Avenue and Apple Street, according to police. Eastbound Boise Avenue from Apple Street to Law Avenue was closed, about a three-quarter mile stretch.

Police also taped off the area around the Wells Fargo bank at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Emergency medical vehicles, as well as patrol vehicles with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Boise Police Department, were at the scene.

Officials with both law enforcement groups said they couldn’t provide further information to the Idaho Statesman yet.