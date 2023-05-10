Police shooting near Walmart in Tempe occurred 30 minutes before shooting at Buckeye Walmart

Walmart

Two Walmart locations in the Valley — one located in Buckeye, the other in Tempe — were the scene of two different incidents Tuesday night, with one leaving a man in critical condition.

Fight in a Buckeye Walmart Supercenter

In Buckeye, a fight broke out near the entrance of the Walmart Supercenter near Watson and Yuma roads around 8 p.m. involving multiple people, according to police.

Buckeye police said that one of the people fired a gunshot, but no injuries or damage were reported.

When police arrived, those involved had already fled, resulting in the evacuation and closure of the store as police investigated. The store has since reopened.

Tempe police shoot man who allegedly shoplifted from Walmart

In Tempe, officers responded to the Walmart near West Elliot and South Priest roads around 7:30 p.m. for reports of shoplifting. Police said they attempted to locate a man after employees tried to stop him from stealing a soundbar.

According to police, the man was seen walking near a canal path behind the store and was subsequently shot by police after an officer "engaged" him.

A statement released by police does not make entirely clear why the confrontation resulted in the officer, a 20-year department veteran, shooting the man, but police said a sharp object was found nearby.

Medical treatment was provided to the man at the scene, and he was later transported to a hospital in critical condition. He was not identified.

Police said no officers or shoppers were hurt in the incident, and an investigation into the matter remained under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye, Tempe Walmarts see police activity; Incidents under investigation