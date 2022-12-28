Police shooting outside Independence motel leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man sustained life-threatening injuries after an Independence police officer shot him early Wednesday in a motel parking lot, according to police.

An officer was patrolling just after midnight at the Executive Inn and Suites motel in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

The officer conducted a check of a vehicle with an occupant inside. When the officer exited their vehicle, the man got out of his car holding a handgun, Depue said.

Then, the officer fired their weapon and struck the man, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The officer was not injured.

The shooting is being investigated by the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Investigations Team (PIIT), which is comprised of members of the Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview and Independence police departments.

PIIT was formed in November to investigate police use of force cases in eastern Jackson County that were previously handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.