Police provide update on shooting outside Minnesota school

Associated Press

The U.N. Security Council voted Monday to extend its political mission in Libya for just three months after a dispute between the West and Russia over the appointment of a new top U.N. envoy for the North African country, which is trying to form a united government after 10 years of turmoil. A vote last week on a U.S.-backed, British-drafted resolution to extend the U.N. mission until Sept. 15 had been postponed at the last minute after Russia objected and circulated its own draft resolution calling for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a new special representative in a month. The resolution adopted unanimously Monday extends the mission until April 30 while maintaining it old mandate, making no reference to the Libyan government’s failure to hold scheduled elections on Dec. 24 or current efforts to push ahead with plans to appoint a new transitional government.