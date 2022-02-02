Police provide update on shooting outside Minnesota school
Police officials provided an update Wednesday on Tuesday's fatal shooting outside a school in Richfield, Minnesota. Watch part of the press conference here.
The U.N. Security Council voted Monday to extend its political mission in Libya for just three months after a dispute between the West and Russia over the appointment of a new top U.N. envoy for the North African country, which is trying to form a united government after 10 years of turmoil. A vote last week on a U.S.-backed, British-drafted resolution to extend the U.N. mission until Sept. 15 had been postponed at the last minute after Russia objected and circulated its own draft resolution calling for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint a new special representative in a month. The resolution adopted unanimously Monday extends the mission until April 30 while maintaining it old mandate, making no reference to the Libyan government’s failure to hold scheduled elections on Dec. 24 or current efforts to push ahead with plans to appoint a new transitional government.
Kennedy has used this phrase before, but it's drawing backlash --- especially considering that Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
With the NBA trade deadline essentially a week away, the Sixers' attempts to move Ben Simmons will be impacted by everything - including the star's COVID-19 vaccination status. By Adam Hermann
In a new interview, Dunst revealed that the first time she showed her breasts for a movie was for "Marie Antoinette," though, the scene was cut.
The National Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into the North Las Vegas speeding crash that killed nine people, as the local coroner announced that at least four of the victims were children.
Broward political consultant Damara Holness will be going to prison for one year and eight months after pleading guilty to stealing $300,000 from a federal program meant to help small businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
A video of a Chinese mother of eight chained around the neck in a small village hut sparked online outrage and discussion on human trafficking and women’s rights in rural China. The video footage went viral on Douyin after a vlogger visited Huankou village in Feng County in the eastern Jiangsu province and was shocked by the living conditions of the woman, identified as Yang, reported BBC. The child reportedly told the vlogger that their mother is given food daily, according to What's on Weibo.
Dezman Ellis, 18, was charged in connection with the shooting, which happened about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2021, near the food court inside the Fox River Mall and led to the death of Jovanni Frausto, a 19-year-old from Neenah.
A Georgia sheriff announced on Monday that he will offer $500,000 of his own money to anyone who has information regarding the case of Georgia teen Kendrick Johnson, who was found in a rolled-up gym mat in 2013, just days after closing the investigation into his death.Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Thursday that Johnson's case would be closed and no charges would be filed with the release of a 16-page document detailing the...
Three robbery suspects were arrested following a police chase in Fremont and a fourth was still at large, police said Tuesday.
Three people have been arrested over the killing on an upmarket beach that was captured on camera.
Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne provides an update on the shooting reported outside the South Education Center in Richfield.
Newport Beach police arrested three people at the Balboa Peninsula home, which reportedly belongs to TV personality Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.
On Feb. 1, Phoenix Police officials released a number of body camera video surrounding an incident where a teenager was hit by officers at an apartment complex. We first reported on the incident on Jan. 31, after we received video of the incident, which was taken by a witness in the area.
After the release of a new report, a police chief’s actions during the booking of a Black man are called “egregiously unreasonable” and “excessive” and […]
He’s facing prison time.
InterpolROME—One of Italy’s most prolific fraudsters of the 1990s has been extradited from Venezuela after being tricked into leaving his fingerprints on a recording of the 1960s hit song Girl From Ipanema.Roberto Vivaldi, who fled Italy after being convicted of money laundering and fraudulent bankruptcy, had been living under a false name on the island of Isla de Margarita off Venezuela, where he was running a vintage-record shop.During the pandemic, Vivaldi started doing a booming business sel
The man was suspected of stealing two cars and slashing a person. Sheriff's officials said he claimed to have a gun, but pulled a phone instead.
Rockingham County Sheriff's OfficeThree American citizens who have been hiding out in Scotland for several years after attempting to kidnap five Mennonite children and slaughter their parents are due to be extradited back home to face charges, federal prosecutors said.A Scottish court has rejected the appeal of the three to avoid extradition in connection with a violent 2018 kidnapping plot that U.S. prosecutors have compared to a “bad horror movie.”“If proved, this was a premeditated conspiracy