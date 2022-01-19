Person taken to hospital after being shot by police on Kansas City’s East Side

One person has been taken to a hospital after being shot by police Wednesday on Kansas City’s East Side, according to police.

The shooting was reported before 12:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of East 25th Street in the city’s East Community Team South neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the person who was shot has been taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The agency’s investigators, who were requested by Kansas City police, responded to the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting, the patrol said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.