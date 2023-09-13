Police: Shooting reported at Palm Bay convenience store

Police in Palm Bay said they are investigating a shooting at a convenience store.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Bayside Lakes Boulevard early Wednesday.

Police have not said who was shot or given details about possible injuries.

Channel 9 is also working to find out if investigators have a suspect in mind or know a possible motive for the shooting.

The Palm Bay Police Department said it plans to release more information about the incident Wednesday morning.

