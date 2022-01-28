Officers from multiple agencies fatally shoot man with box cutter on I-65 in Nashville

A reported police shooting shut down Interstate 65 in Nashville Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

Editor's note: It was the off-duty officer's family who witnessed the shooting, not the family of the man killed.

A portion of Interstate 65 in Nashville was closed for several hours Thursday after multiple local and state law enforcement fatally shot a 37-year-old man earlier that day as he stood in the middle of the freeway.

The Metro Nashville Police Department reported MNPD officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and an off-duty Mt Juliet officer fatally shot the man near Harding Place about 10 miles south of downtown

His identity had not been released as of Friday night.

The incident began just before 2 p.m., THP Sgt. John Grinder said, when a trooper came into contact with the man who had what appeared to be a box cutter on the interstate.

An MNPD spokesperson at the scene said the trooper saw a man sitting on a guardrail and went to check on him. At some point, he said, the man pulled out a boxcutter.

At the same time, police said, an off-duty Mt. Juliet police officer stopped and got out to "assist the trooper and deescalate the situation."

The officers then waited for backup to arrive.

Multiple ambulances and law enforcement officers from agencies then responded to the scene, before the man was shot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

As of 5 p.m., the TBI had not released any information about what happened after the backup officers arrived including what exactly led up to the shooting.

Video posted to social media that appears to show the shooting shows more than a dozen armed, uniformed officers on the interstate with their weapons drawn. At one point in the video, the man raises his arm toward some of the officers and the officers open fire on the man. More than a dozen shots can be heard.

Mt. Juliet Capt. Tyler Chandler told reporters at the scene the off-duty officer's family was in a car on the interstate and witnessed the shooting.

“The officer is very upset the family had to see the interaction," Tyler said. “A lot of people on this interstate saw this take place. The man’s family, our prayers and thoughts go out to them.”

MNCO has been notified of an officer involved shooting and the Executive Director is responding to the scene. — Metro Nashville Community Oversight (@MNCONashville) January 27, 2022

The incident was first reported at 1:57 p.m. by the Tennessee Department of Transportation near mile marker 76.2.

Just before 4 p.m., MNPD announced two southbound lanes of I-65 had opened but northbound lanes remain closed beginning at the Old Hickory Boulevard exit.

Around 6:30 p.m. Interstate 65 was reopened between Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood (Exit 74) and Harding Place (Exit 78)

Traffic along I-65 had been back backed up as far north as Wedgewood Avenue and as far south as just north of Cool Springs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Katelynn White and Adam Friedman contributed to this story.

