Police shooting in southwest Albuquerque
Officials in Iceland have warned that the Fagradalsfjall volcano could erupt within days.
'West Side Story' breakout was top choice for director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson.
Even after a catalytic converter is stolen from an automobile’s chassis, its useful life may be far from finished, a New York Times report shows.
Zay Jones has missed the Jaguars’ last four games while dealing with a lingering knee injury.
“Everything I want exists right here.”
Hayden and former college teammate Zach McMillian were two of six people killed in the crash in Houston.
Thomas was arrested following an incident involving a contractor outside his home
Meta and Snap are the latest tech firms to get formal requests for information (RFI) from the European Commission about the steps they're taking to safeguard minors on their platforms in line with requirements set out in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). Yesterday the Commission sent similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube also focused on child protection. The safety of minors has quickly emerged as a priority area for the EU's DSA oversight.
The film linked to "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot uses footage from body cams and home security systems from Israeli victims, Hamas militants and emergency responders.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
"Stranger Things Day" brings fresh news about the blockbuster Netflix series.
Director Thom Zimny says he had a "no boundaries" rule in place with Stallone.
As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.
Earlier this year, the U.S. government imposed sanctions against Russian national Mikhail Matveev, an FBI most-wanted cybercriminal, who authorities accuse of being a “prolific ransomware affiliate” involved in cyberattacks in the United States and overseas. Authorities say Matveev played a major role in the development and deployment of the Hive, LockBit and Babuk ransomware variants, and is said to have ties to the notorious Conti hacking group. Matveev was allegedly involved in the high-profile ransomware attack on Costa Rica, which sought a $20 million ransom demand (and the overthrowing of the government), and claimed responsibility for a 2021 cyberattack on Washington, D.C.’s police department.
The question some fans have raised is if there is a criminal element at play here?
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Mountains of research show that drug education strategies of the 1980s and 90s were ineffective. Schools are hoping an updated approach will have more of an impact.
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired in January for alleged computer access crimes.
Days after Ronnie Caldwell's death, a teammate was arrested on charges relating to the shooting.