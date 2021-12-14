Police shooting suspect back in Boyd

Dec. 14—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of pulling a gun on a sheriff's deputy last month — and getting shot for his troubles — is back in Boyd County to stand for his charges.

Christopher W. Artrip, 41, was booked Dec. 9 at the Boyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree evasion (two counts), attempted murder of a police officer, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Artrip, according to police, pulled a pistol on a Boyd County deputy during a Nov. 3 foot pursuit in the Cannonsburg. The deputy fired his gun at Artrip, leaving him with a non-life threatening injury, according to Kentucky State Police.

Artrip — a convicted felon with a litany of charges including assault, armed robbery and burglary — was treated at St. Mary's Medical Center before being released to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said police officers are "the protectors of police and dignity in our society."

"I look forward to seeing how prosecutors and courts deal with someone so violent they would point a gun at a police officer," he said.

The deputy involved in the shooting is now back on the road, after the "policies and procedures were followed," according to Woods.

KSP, which investigated the use of force used by law enforcement in the case, has not yet released a final report to the sheriff, according to Woods.

When asked about the status of the investigation, Trooper Shane Goodall referred The Daily Independent to the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office. As stated in the past, once the KSP inquiry into the use of force is concluded, the results are turned over to the prosecutor's office to determine if the case needs to be presented to a grand jury.

When asked if the case had been turned over to the Commonwealth's Attorney Office, top prosecutor Rhonda Copley replied, "I have new cases yesterday that have not been reviewed."

Artrip is the cousin of infamous bank robber Anthony Ray Artrip, who is currently serving two life sentences in the federal system. Tony Artrip cut a swath through the South and Midwest during the 2000s, sticking up banks in Georgia, West Virginia, Florida and Ohio.

