Police shooting suspect transferred to Morgan jail

Oct. 8—A capital murder suspect in the fatal shooting of a Sheffield police officer is in Morgan County Jail for his safety, according to a Morgan County sheriff spokesperson.

In a news release, spokesperson Mike Swafford said, "Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson has made arrangements with Sheriff Ron Puckett for Muscle Shoals shooting suspect Brian Lansing Martin to be housed in the Morgan County Jail."

Martin, 41, is charged with three counts of capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of felony possession of a firearm.

He is accused of shooting Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner last Friday. Risner died Saturday morning in Huntsville Hospital from the injuries. Martin also is accused of shooting another Sheffield police officer, Lt. Max Dotson, who survived when the bullet hit the officer's safety vest.

Authorities said Martin also is accused of fatally shooting William Clare Mealback Jr. of Cypress Inn, Tennessee.

