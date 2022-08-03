Police: Shooting on Tapp Drive was self-defense after attempted robbery

A homeowner shot and killed a male during an attempted robbery on Indianapolis' east side early Wednesday morning, police said.

The homeowners were in their car when the male attempted to rob them, Sgt. Frank Wooten said. Wooten said officers believe the homeowner, who was detained and taken in for questioning, acted in self-defense.

Indiana Metropolitan Police officers responded to the home in the 11900 block of Tapp Drive at about 4:20 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a male outside of a house with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

It's not yet clear whether the person shot was an adult or juvenile.

Detectives, officers and the forensics team will be on the scene collecting evidence for several hours, an IMPD spokesperson said.

Irene Davis, who has lived in the neighborhood for 13 years, said she usually takes her morning walk on Tapp Drive after watching her kids get on their school bus.

"I'm shocked," she said. "I'm in shock."

She said there's never been a shooting in the neighborhood, describing it as "very kid friendly."

Joyce Kefauver has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and feels similarly about the neighborhood. She said there have been no homicides in the neighborhood to her knowledge.

"It's quiet, we wave," she said. "It's just kind of baffling that this would happen."

Anyone with information about this shooting should call Detective Andrew McKalips at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Andrew.McKalips@indy.gov.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

This article will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Tapp Drive shooting was self-defense, police say