Police shooting at Tee Jaye's Country Place on South Side leaves 1 critically injured
A person is in critical condition following a shooting at a South Side restaurant that involved Columbus police early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred at Tee Jaye's Country Place, 1385 Parsons Ave., around 5:45 a.m.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This developing story will continue to be updated.
