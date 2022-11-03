Police shooting at Tee Jaye's Country Place on South Side leaves 1 critically injured

A police shooting on the South Side of Columbus early Thursday morning left one person critically injured.
Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch

A person is in critical condition following a shooting at a South Side restaurant that involved Columbus police early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred at Tee Jaye's Country Place, 1385 Parsons Ave., around 5:45 a.m.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This developing story will continue to be updated.

