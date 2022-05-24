Police shooting under investigation in Absecon

ABSECON – A police shooting at a Dollar General store here on Tuesday is under investigation, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

A statement issued around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday said the office has no details to release immediately. No police officers are reported injured in the incident, the office said.

It wasn't immediately clear who was shot or what their injuries are. Officials have not yet said what lead to officers opening fire at the store.

The Dollar General is on the 700 block of South New Road, at West California Avenue, near Holy Spirit High School.

"Earlier today at a little before 10 a.m., Absecon Police (APD) were involved in a shooting at the Dollar General south of campus on New Road," Holy Spirit Principal Tom Farren stated.

"The threat was not on the school campus but out of caution, once we were informed of the situation, we immediately followed our school safety protocol and went into lockdown," Farren said. "We communicated with our families and we were able to be in communication with police throughout.

Farren said the lockdown was ended when authorities notified the school "the threat was neutralized," although a shelter-in-place continued.

"When we received the word that everything was cleared, we lifted the shelter-in-place and returned to our daily schedule," Farren said. "Students, faculty, and staff are all safe and no one on campus was at risk. I want to thank our students, faculty, and staff for their quick response to this situation, and for being attentive to our safety procedures."

Farren also thanked police and emergency responders.

Under state Attorney General Guidelines, the Attorney General’s Office was notified to investigate. The office's Major Crimes Unit is on scene.

The office said more information will be released as it is available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

