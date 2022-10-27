Police: Shooting victim dropped off at hospital for babies in Orlando

Orlando police are working to figure out who shot a man before someone dropped him off at a hospital early Thursday.

Officers responded to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies on West Miller Street just before 2:30 a.m., after getting a report that a shooting victim was being treated there.

At the hospital, investigators said they determined that a person driving a black Mercedes-Benz had dropped him off in front of the emergency area before driving away.

Police said the shooting victim, who was moved to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, was in critical condition but should recover.

OPD told Channel 9 that officers later tracked down the Mercedes-Benz but didn’t say whether the car was linked to the shooting itself.

It’s also not clear if police have arrested anyone in relation to the case.

