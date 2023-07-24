Police: Shooting victim found ‘unclothed’ on Dayton sidewalk Sunday

A person was hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton Sunday night.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at around 7:51 p.m. to the first block of Maylan Drive on initial reports of a shooting, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

When officers got on the scene, they found an “unclothed victim on the sidewalk.”

That person was taken from the scene to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment. Dayton police did not disclose the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dayton police at (937)-333-1232 and ask to speak to a detective. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.