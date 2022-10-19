Police: Shooting victim located in stairwell of East Hartford apartment complex

A man was found with a gunshot wound in the stairwell of an apartment complex in East Hartford late Tuesday night, according to the East Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the area of 30 Hillside Street, also known as Coachlight Village Apartments, after 10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man who was shot.

Officers found an adult man in the rear stairwell of the complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital to undergo surgery. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at jsmole@easthartfordct.gov or at 860-291-7541.